Central Bank of Armenia: exchange rates and prices of precious metals - 06-02-24

YEREVAN, 6 FEBUARY, ARMENPRESS. The Central Bank of Armenia informs “Armenpress” that today, 6 February, USD exchange rate up by 0.21 drams to 404.24 drams. EUR exchange rate down by 0.58 drams to 433.71 drams. Russian Ruble exchange rate up by 0.02 drams to 4.45 drams. GBP exchange rate down by 2.04 drams to 506.80 drams.

The Central Bank has set the following prices for precious metals.

Gold price down by 196.16 drams to 26227.17 drams. Silver price down by 9.26 drams to 292.49 drams.