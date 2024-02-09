Hungary plans to open consulate in Yerevan
17:37, 6 February 2024
BUDAPEST, FEBRUARY 6, ARMENPRESS. Hungary plans to open a consulate in Yerevan, Hungarian President Katalin Novák said at a joint press conference with Armenian President Vahagn Khachaturyan in Budapest.
“We plan to open a consulate in Yerevan. This will certainly help to pave the way and will also support the visa liberalization process for Armenia,” the Hungarian President said.
