Hungary plans to open consulate in Yerevan

BUDAPEST, FEBRUARY 6, ARMENPRESS. Hungary plans to open a consulate in Yerevan, Hungarian President Katalin Novák said at a joint press conference with Armenian President Vahagn Khachaturyan in Budapest.

“We plan to open a consulate in Yerevan. This will certainly help to pave the way and will also support the visa liberalization process for Armenia,” the Hungarian President said.








