Hungarian President observes positive dynamics in Armenian-Hungarian trade relations

BUDAPEST, FEBRUARY 6, ARMENPRESS. Hungarian President Katalin Novák, at a joint press conference with her Armenian counterpart Vahagn Khachaturyan in Budapest, underscored the positive dynamics in Armenian-Hungarian trade relations.

"We are pleased to see Hungarian companies, such as the airline 'WizzAir,' operating in Armenia.

We have observed a positive dynamics in our trade relations. Since 2022, there has been a significant increase in the export of Hungarian goods to Armenia.

During 2003-2022, trade and economic turnover increased from 2.6 million dollars to 29 million dollars," Novák said.