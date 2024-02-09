Ready to provide any assistance Armenia needs for further development: Iranian Ambassador to Armenia

YEREVAN, FEBRUARY 6, ARMENPRESS. The common border between Armenia and Iran has been the safest and has served as a guarantee for expanding ties and contacts between the two sides, as well as ensuring the well-being of both peoples. Tehran has demonstrated through its actions that it will not tolerate any geopolitical changes in this region, Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary of the Islamic Republic of Iran to the Republic of Armenia Mehdi Sobhani stated during a meeting with experts and journalists.

“Today, Iran pursues the most independent domestic and foreign policy, and without Tehran, not a single equation in the region can be resolved. Our country is part of the solution to the crises and problems of the region. Despite the pressure and conspiracies against Iran over the past 45 years, our country has made significant progress and, despite the sanctions imposed on us, has achieved remarkable advancements in all areas," Sobhani emphasized.

According to the Ambassador, Iran conducts a balanced policy with the countries of the region, with particular emphasis on its neighboring states. In particular, relations between Armenia and Iran have consistently developed since their establishment. Following Armenia's independence, the achievements in cooperation between the two countries have shown reliable trends of development. The will and desire of officials from both countries to expand historical and cultural foundations, to promote neighborly coexistence and enhance human contacts and relations have been a strong foundation, promoting further progress.

“The volume of trade, economic relations, and trade turnover between the two states are recording steady growth, strengthening cooperation, especially in the fields of economics and infrastructure. The peoples of Iran and Armenia have always stood side by side amidst moments of joy and sorrow. Today, Iran supports the territorial integrity and sovereignty of the Republic of Armenia and, as before, is ready to leverage all its resources to develop cooperation," the Ambassador said.

Sobhani stressed that official Tehran supports the "Crossroads of Peace" initiative put forward by the Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan, the content of which is the establishment of peace and stability in the region and is based on the mutual recognition of territorial integrity and sovereignty of countries. According to the ambassador, the official position of Yerevan is more than logical and in line with international norms.

Speaking about the "3+3" format, Sobhani reminded that it is primarily designed to solve the existing problems between the countries of the region with their own capabilities. He noted that if the format registers tangible achievements, then all countries will be interested in involvement and participation in the meetings.

"If there are escalations and conflicts in our region, they have a negative impact on all the countries of the region; therefore, they should become guarantors of solving the problems with joint efforts. It is necessary to be guided by sincere motives and be consistent in establishing real peace and stable security," explained the diplomat.

Touching upon the issue of the “Zangezur Corridor” proposed by Azerbaijan and Turkey, the Ambassador emphasized that there is a generally accepted approach in the world, according to which the corridor is perceived as an opportunity for communication. However, in our region, this is perceived completely differently. Therefore, Iran has very clearly demonstrated with its steps that it will not tolerate any geopolitical changes in this region.

"We welcome the unblocking of all roads and communications, if it happens based on the interests of countries and under their sovereignty. We support the strengthening of Armenia and the establishment of peace and stability. Therefore, only the balance of forces in our region will contribute to all of this. We are ready to provide any assistance that Armenia will need for further development," Sobhani assured.

“For Iran, Armenia is the best direction for access to the north and the Black Sea. And for Armenia, Iran is also the best direction for access to the south, to the same Chabahar Port of Iran.

The key issue in the economy is ensuring transportation and the reliable operation of infrastructure. The construction of the Kajaran-Agarak road section is an important factor in facilitating transportation and increasing trade volumes. In order for the route passing through Armenia to be more profitable and attractive, it is necessary to simplify laws, reduce road tariffs, and improve the existing infrastructure,” added the Ambassador of Iran to Armenia.

Manvel Margaryan