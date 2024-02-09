Hungary to support strengthening of Armenia-EU relations - Novák

BUDAPEST, FEBRUARY 6, ARMENPRESS. Hungary wants Armenia to strengthen the relations with the European Union, Hungarian President Katalin Novák said at a joint press conference with the Armenian President Vahagn Khachaturyan in Budapest.

"We want Armenia to strengthen its relations with the European Union. You can count on us. When Hungary takes over the presidency of the European Union in July, we will do everything to support Armenia and its relations with the EU, as well as to advance the visa liberalization process for Armenia," noted Novák, adding that the European Union should strengthen its relations with the South Caucasus, and Hungary can be useful in that regard.