President Khachaturyan considers his visit to Hungary historic

BUDAPEST, FEBRUARY 6, ARMENPRESS. Armenia is ready to develop relations with Hungary and will do everything to ensure dynamic development, the Armenian President Vahagn Khachaturyan said at a joint press conference with Hungarian President Katalin Novák.

''This visit is historic after a long break. In fact, we are initiating a new process. And personally, I and our delegation greatly appreciate it. I would like to express the readiness of the Republic of Armenia to actively restart a new phase of Armenian-Hungarian relations and to do everything to ensure that our relations undergo dynamic development and follow a logical course.

This signifies the friendly, fraternal relations that we have had for a long time, since time immemorial," President Khachaturyan noted.