Tucker Carlson reveals Putin interview plans

YEREVAN, FEBRUARY 7, ARMENPRESS. Former Fox News host, journalist Tucker Carlson, says he will "soon" interview Russian President Vladimir Putin in Moscow.

In a video posted on X, formerly Twitter, Carlson said he wanted to do the interview because "Americans have a right to know all they can about a war they are implicated in".

"There are risks to doing an interview like this, obviously, so we've thought about it over many months," Carlson said on his announcement video, which has already garnered over 54 million views in one night.

Carlson, who launched his own network on X in June 2022, posted a short video from Moscow, explaining the logic behind his upcoming interview with Russian President Vladimir Putin.

Most Western media outlets are corrupt and “lie to their readers and viewers,” mainly by omission, Carlson argued. There has been no effort to speak to Putin since the conflict started in 2022, while US outlets have conducted many “fawning pep sessions” posing as interviews with Zelensky, he added.

“That is not journalism. It is government propaganda – propaganda of the ugliest kind, the kind that kills people,” said Carlson.

“Because no one has told them the truth,” most people in English-speaking countries are unaware of “history-altering developments,” according to Carlson.

“That’s wrong. Americans have the right to know all they can about a war they are implicated in,” he added, noting that freedom of speech is the American birthright that can’t be taken away no matter who sits in the White House. Carlson reminded his viewers that the US government spied on his text messages in 2021, when he attempted to interview Putin.

Carlson was first spotted in Moscow on Saturday, but has played coy about his plans, RT reported.

The Kremlin has neither confirmed nor denied any plans to have Putin give an interview to Carlson.