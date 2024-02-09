LME. Prices for non-ferrous and minor metals - 06-02-24

LONDON, FEBUARY 7, ARMENPRESS. Non-ferrous and minor metals prices for 6 February:

The price of aluminum up by 0.07% to $2221.00, copper price down by 0.56% to $8385.00, lead price down by 0.47% to $2117.00, nickel price down by 1.21% to $15880.00, tin price up by 0.80% to $25350.00, zinc price up by 0.02% to $2427.50, molybdenum price stood at $46750.00, cobalt price stood at $29135.00, “Armenpress” reports.

Measurement unit is 1 tonne.