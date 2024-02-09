Armenian Foreign Minister meets with Secretary-General of Permanent Court of Arbitration

YEREVAN, FEBRUARY 7, ARMENPRESS. Armenian Minister of Foreign Affairs Ararat Mirzoyan has met with Marcin Czepelak, the Secretary-General of the Permanent Court of Arbitration, during his visit to the Netherlands, the foreign ministry said.

FM Mirzoyan and Czepelak discussed “matters pertaining to the activity of the Permanent Court of Arbitration,” the foreign ministry said in a readout. They also exchanged views around possibilities of Armenia’s partnership with the Permanent Court of Arbitration.

The foreign minister and Czepelak also discussed the overall security situation in the South Caucasus and existing challenges.