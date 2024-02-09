Yerevan ex-mayor Hayk Marutyan loses City Council seat

YEREVAN, FEBRUARY 7, ARMENPRESS. Yerevan City Council on Wednesday voted to oust Councillor Hayk Marutyan for "unexcused absences" from the body’s sessions.

Marutyan denied the motive of the move initiated by the Civil Contract faction as politically motivated. He said that the majority wanted to oust him and several other councillors because they have demanded the resignation of Mayor Tigran Avinyan. Marutyan was ousted with 34 votes.

By law, City Council has the power to oust a councillor for being absent from more than half of sittings or votes. Marutyan has skipped all the 42 votes held during the current sitting. The former Yerevan Mayor says he boycotted the sessions as a sign of protest.

Civil Contract faction leader, Armen Galjyan, said that councillors ought to respect the city council and those displaying disregard should leave.

Marutyan argued that no one has the right to deprive him of his seat, as he’s been elected to office for a 5-year term. He said he’s been performing his duties outside of the sessions.

Councillor Narine Hayrapetyan was also ousted during the session.

A group of Yerevan City councillors representing the ruling Civil Contract faction have introduced a bill seeking to oust several councillors for what they describe as 'unexcused absences' from the body’s sittings.

The bill has been debated at an extraordinary session of City Council on February 5.

Besides Marutyan and Hayrapetyan, the Civil Contract faction seeks the ousting of Mother Armenia faction councillors Sona Aghekyan, Gevorg Stepanyan and Zaruhi Postanjyan.