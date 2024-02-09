Armenia, Switzerland hold political consultations

YEREVAN, FEBRUARY 7, ARMENPRESS. The Armenian and Swiss foreign ministries have held political consultations in Yerevan, the Armenian foreign ministry said in a press release.

Armenia was represented by Foreign Ministry Department of Europe Director Samvel Mkrtchyan and Switzerland was represented by Swiss Foreign Ministry Eurasia Division Director Muriel Peneveyre.

“The parties were pleased to note the high level of political dialogue between Armenia and Switzerland and discussed a broad range of issues pertaining to the bilateral relations agenda. Both sides underscored the need for developing the existing cooperation in the economy, high-tech, culture, tourism and other sectors,” the foreign ministry said in a press release.

The effective partnership in international platforms and possibilities for mutual support within this framework were also discussed.

The Armenia-Azerbaijan normalization process was also discussed. Mkrtchyan presented the Armenian government’s Crossroads of Peace project. Views were exchanged on regional and international security issues.