Judge Nawaf Salam elected President of International Court of Justice

YEREVAN, FEBRUARY 7, ARMENPRESS. Lebanese Judge Nawaf Salam was today elected President of the International Court of Justice (ICJ) by his peers, for a term of three years, the ICJ said in a press release.

President Salam has been a Member of the Court since 6 February 2018. Before joining the Court, President Salam was Ambassador and Permanent Representative of Lebanon to the United Nations in New York from July 2007 to December 2017.