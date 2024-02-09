Judge Nawaf Salam elected President of International Court of Justice
14:29, 7 February 2024
YEREVAN, FEBRUARY 7, ARMENPRESS. Lebanese Judge Nawaf Salam was today elected President of the International Court of Justice (ICJ) by his peers, for a term of three years, the ICJ said in a press release.
President Salam has been a Member of the Court since 6 February 2018. Before joining the Court, President Salam was Ambassador and Permanent Representative of Lebanon to the United Nations in New York from July 2007 to December 2017.
Print | Հայերեն | На русском | AMP Version