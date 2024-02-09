Greece ready to support Armenia’s peace efforts, says envoy

YEREVAN, FEBRUARY 7, ARMENPRESS. Greece welcomes and supports Armenia’s approach in establishing peace because it is based on international law, Greek Ambassador to Armenia Christos Sofianopoulos has said.

The new Greek Ambassador met with Speaker of Parliament Alen Simonyan on February 7.

During the meeting Ambassador Sofianopoulos praised Armenia’s policy in context of establishing regional peace.

“Greece welcomes and supports Armenia’s approach in the process of establishing peace because it is based on international law, jurisdiction and is carried out diplomatically. We are ready to support Armenia by all means in establishing peace,” the Greek ambassador said, according to a readout issued by the parliament’s press service.

Speaker Simonyan congratulated the ambassador on his appointment and wished him good luck. He highlighted the strong, friendly relations between Armenia and Greece based on age-old brotherhood, mutual support and common values between the Armenian and Greek peoples.

Citing the high-level interstate ties between the two countries, the Speaker called for an intensification of interparliamentary cooperation in order to utilize the untapped potential.

Speaker Simonyan attached importance to close cooperation in international parliamentary organizations. He highly appreciated cooperation with Greece as part of the EU-Armenia CEPA, as well as the Greek support to the Armenian parliament through the Twinning program.

The Armenia-Greece-Cyprus trilateral cooperation format was also discussed.

The Armenia-EU ties, the security issues in the South Caucasus, namely the humanitarian issues resulting from the ethnic cleansing perpetrated by Azerbaijan in Nagorno-Karabakh, and the Armenia-Azerbaijan peace talks were also discussed.