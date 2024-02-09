Armenian President meets Hungarian Speaker of Parliament in Budapest

BUDAPEST, FEBRUARY 7, ARMENPRESS. President of Armenia Vahagn Khachaturyan has met with the Speaker of Parliament of Hungary László Kövér.

During the meeting Kövér recalled his 2011 visit to Armenia.

He attached importance to the restoration of the Armenia-Hungary diplomatic ties, noting that despite the severance the churches, experts and universities had maintained close ties. “I was very happy to hear that the two countries agreed to restore relations. And your visit is highly important. I hope that the restoration of relations will bring new opportunities of cooperation,” the Hungarian Speaker of Parliament said.