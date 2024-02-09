FM Mirzoyan presents Armenia's vision for regional stability to Dutch lawmakers

YEREVAN, FEBRUARY 7, ARMENPRESS: Armenian Foreign Minister Ararat Mirzoyan on Wednesday met with the chairman of the Dutch parliament's Standing Committee on Foreign Affairs, Raymond de Roon and the committee members representing the majority of parliamentary parties, in The Hague, the foreign ministry said.

Mirzoyan noted that Armenia is advancing on the path of democratic reforms, which has led to the current achievements being reflected in relevant international indicators.



Touching upon the security situation in the South Caucasus, Mirzoyan informed the Dutch lawmakers about Armenia's vision and efforts to establish stability and peace in its region.

The FM noted that Armenia's constructive approaches do not always receive a proper response and emphasized the need for Azerbaijan to show appropriate political will and clear commitment in this regard.

Additionally, Mirzoyan stressed the key principles in the process of normalizing Armenia-Azerbaijan relations, including the importance of unconditional respect for territorial integrity and the inviolability of borders.



In the context of unblocking regional transport and economic communications, Ararat Mirzoyan highlighted that the principles of sovereignty, jurisdiction, reciprocity, and equality, which are essential to Armenia, are represented in the Crossroads of Peace project initiated by the Armenian government. He also mentioned that the project has been presented and received attention from international partners.



Afterwards, the Armenian Foreign Minister addressed questions from Dutch lawmakers concerning Armenia's regional developments, including the rights and needs of Armenians forcibly displaced due to ethnic cleansing in Nagorno-Karabakh, enhancing the Armenia-EU partnership, and various other topics of mutual interest.



During the meeting, there was an emphasis on the willingness to further enhance cooperation between Armenia and the Netherlands, both at the parliamentary level and within the Armenia-EU framework, to contribute to regional stability and ensure the well-being of Armenian citizens.