Armenia-Georgia agreement reflects mutual will - Pashinyan

YEREVAN, FEBRUARY 7, ARMENPRESS. Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan believes that the agreement on strategic partnership between Armenia and Georgia reflects the determination of both countries' governments to advance their entire agenda of relations.

Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan said while answering the question of Alkhas Ghazaryan, an MP of the ruling majority faction, during Wednesday’s question-and-answer session with the government at the National Assembly of Armenia.

"Regarding the declaration on strategic cooperation and dialogue signed with Georgia, I can say that, in fact, all the aspects are carefully planned. This demonstrates the mutual determination of both countries' governments to advance this entire agenda," noted the Prime Minister.

Armenia and Georgia signed an agreement on strategic partnership on January 26. The signing of the agreement took place within the framework of Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan's visit to Georgia.