World changed since the adoption of the current Constitution: Prime Minister

YEREVAN, FEBRUARY 7, ARMENPRESS. During the question-and-answer session with the government in the National Assembly on Wednesday, the Prime Minister of Armenia Nikol Pashinyan noted that a thesis is being developed that changing the Constitution is being done to sign a peace treaty.

"In terms of the signing of the peace treaty, even if such problems exist, they have been resolved. There is an agreed article in the text of the peace treaty stating that the parties cannot refer to their own legislation to avoid fulfilling any of their obligations under this treaty. The issue here is not and cannot be about the peace treaty at all," said Pashinyan.

The Prime Minister noted that while the Constitution primarily governs internal affairs, it also regulates foreign relations, as is the case with the Constitution of any country. The current Armenian Constitution also provides guidelines for foreign relations.

“Every Constitution also has external effects. But connections there work completely differently," said Pashinyan.

The Prime Minister emphasized that Armenia should think about its relations with the external world in new conditions.

"Nothing in the world is the same as it was under the conditions of the adoption of the current Constitution; no foreign relations are the same," Pashinyan said, adding that this is not only about Armenia.

According to the Prime Minister, none of the Constitutions adopted until now have been enacted by the free will of the people; it was always the elite who imposed how they should live.

"However, one of the most important issues is to become more resilient and better protected in the external environment. But how?" noted the Prime Minister. Pashinyan reiterated that in terms of providing a security component, he had frequently mentioned the army and foreign relations. However, there is also a need for a third component.

"The army and foreign relations should serve the legitimate interests of the given state within its internationally recognized territory. This is a step aimed at elevating the level of security by one level," said the Prime Minister.