Prime Minister reaffirms return of captives remains on authorities' agenda

YEREVAN, FEBRUARY 7, ARMENPRESS. The issue of the return of the captives, hostages and other detained persons being illegally held in Azerbaijan to Armenia continues to be on the agenda of the Armenian authorities. These issues are discussed during negotiations, Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan said during Wednesday’s question-and-answer session with the government in the National Assembly.

“The issue of prisoners and detainees is always on the agenda of our negotiations and contacts. Moreover, we constantly discuss these issues. It is clear that this is a very sensitive issue,” Pashinyan said.