Cardiovascular disease still Armenia’s top killer

YEREVAN, FEBRUARY 7, ARMENPRESS. Most of the deaths in 2023 were caused by cardiovascular diseases just like in 2022, according to official data released by the Statistical Committee.

A total of 24,305 people died in Armenia in 2023, which is 2,387 less than in 2022.

Cardiovascular diseases claimed the lives of 12,973 people in 2023, and 14,239 in 2022.

5,089 deaths were caused by cancerous tumors (5,141 in 2022), 2,090 by respiratory diseases (2,363 in 2022), 1,181 by gastrointestinal diseases (1,138 in 2022), 147 by infectious and parasitic diseases (148 in 2022) – which includes 34 HIV-related deaths (20 in 2022), 437 by endocrine diseases (398 in 2022), 1,066 by disease and mortality external causes (1,258 in 2022), 45 by COVID-19 and other viruses (812 in 2022), and 1,277 by other diseases (1,195 in 2022).

198 people committed suicide in 2023. The number was 188 in 2022.