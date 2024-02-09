Government reports over 95% successful enforcement of ban on illegal fishing in Sevan

YEREVAN, FEBRUARY 8, ARMENPRESS. Authorities have achieved over 95% success in enforcing the ban on illegal fishing in Lake Sevan, Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan has said.

Speaking at the Cabinet meeting on Thursday, PM Pashinyan praised the police force patrolling the lake.

PM Pashinyan said that the government succeeded in ruling out illegal fishing in Sevan by more than 95%.

“I am saying over 95 percent because over the course of the ban, law enforcement agencies still revealed a couple of cases of illegal fishing. But this is the first time in the history of the third republic when the ban is [actually] enforced. This happened as a result of launching the police patrol [service],” Pashinyan said.