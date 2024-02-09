Government extends intensive gardening loan subsidy program

YEREVAN, FEBRUARY 8, ARMENPRESS. The Armenian government on Thursday extended by 2 years the subsidy program designed for launching intensive gardens.

The program’s original deadline was 2023 but it will function until the end of 2025.

Over the course of five years since its launch, contracts on establishing a total of 7,000 hectares of intensive gardens were signed , and over 100 billion drams was invested in the sector, according to Minister of Economy Vahan Kerobyan.

Several technical improvements have been made in the program.