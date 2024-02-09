Armenian, Dutch foreign ministers discuss South Caucasus, EU partnership and more

YEREVAN, FEBRUARY 8, ARMENPRESS. Armenian Foreign Minister Ararat Mirzoyan has met in The Hague with the Foreign Minister of the Netherlands Hanke Bruins Slot.

The foreign ministers exchanged views around prospects of expanding the Armenian-Dutch bilateral agenda and political dialogue, the foreign ministry said in a readout.

The steps made in the direction of strengthening democracy and the rule of law in Armenia and the readiness for further bilateral cooperation in this direction were underscored. Armenia’s accession to the ICC was noted with satisfaction in this context, as well as in context of fighting impunity.

Issues pertaining to the Armenia-EU partnership were discussed.

FM Mirzoyan attached importance to the continuous development of partnership in various directions, including for further strengthening of Armenia’s resilience.

The FMs also discussed the latest developments and the general security situation in the South Caucasus.

Foreign Minister Mirzoyan presented to his Dutch counterpart Armenia’s vision of establishing stability and peace in the region. Speaking about the course of the work around the draft peace treaty, FM Mirzoyan said that the process requires not only Armenia’s but also Azerbaijan’s unambiguous commitment around key issues. FM Mirzoyan underscored the fundamental principles for Armenia in the normalization process with Azerbaijan, namely the importance of unwavering adherence to territorial integrity and inviolability of borders. In context of the unblocking of transport and economic routes in the region and Armenia’s agenda of peace, FM Mirzoyan highlighted the well-known principles of the Crossroads of Peace project.

The Armenian and Dutch foreign ministers agreed to continue active contacts and discussions around all issues of mutual interest.