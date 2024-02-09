Armenia receives most humanitarian aid from United States and EU countries, according to official statistics

YEREVAN, FEBRUARY 8, ARMENPRESS. Armenia received in 2023 humanitarian aid worth $35,6 million from various countries.

Most of it, worth over $8,1 million, was sent by the United States, followed by Italy ($3,8 million) and Switzerland ($2,8 million) according to official data released by the Statistical Committee.

The volume of humanitarian aid sent to Armenia in 2023 decreased 58,8% compared to 2022.

Germany, China and France are the next top humanitarian aid donors with $2,1 million, $1,8 million and $1,3 million worth of goods respectively.

46,8% of the entire humanitarian aid came from EU countries, 22,8% from the U.S., only 0,1% from CIS countries, and the rest from other nations.