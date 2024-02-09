European Council President welcomes Baku's commitment to restart the Brussels process

YEREVAN, FEBRUARY 8, ARMENPRESS. European Council President Charles Michel has welcomed Azerbaijan's commitment to resume the Brussels process trilateral meeting to advance a stable and prosperous South Caucasus.

Michel said in a post on X, congratulating Aliyev on his re-election as president.

In his post, he underlined the importance of the continuity of Azerbaijan's cooperation with the OSCE Office for Democratic Institutions and Human Rights.

The President of the Council of Europe informed that with Aliyev they had substantive discussions regarding the Armenia-Azerbaijan settlement, welcoming his commitment to resume meetings in the Brussels trilateral format.