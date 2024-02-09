Foreign Minister Mirzoyan meets with President of the ICC

YEREVAN, FEBRUARY 8, ARMENPRESS. On February 8, in The Hague, the Minister of Foreign Affairs of Armenia Ararat Mirzoyan had a meeting with the President of the International Criminal Court Piotr Hofmański, the foreign ministry said.

According to the source, President Hofmański congratulated Armenia on its membership in the International Criminal Court. The interlocutors exchanged views on issues related to the implementation of the Rome Statute, the court's founding document. Minister Mirzoyan noted that the Republic of Armenia has already initiated the necessary steps in that direction.

It is noted that Ararat Mirzoyan emphasized that Armenia, as a country which has been facing the severe consequences of impunity in the region, is well aware of the imperative to combine efforts in order to fight against continuous impunity and prevent crimes against humanity. This understanding was also behind the decision to complete the process of Armenia's membership in the ICC.

During the meeting, issues on stability and security in the South Caucasus were also touched upon.