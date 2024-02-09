Ukraine's Zelensky replaces top general Zalushnyi with Syrsky
21:43, 8 February 2024
YEREVAN, FEBRUARY 8, ARMENPRESS. Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky on Thursday has appointed commander of the ground forces Oleksandr Syrsky as the country's new army chief.
"Starting today, a new management team will take over the leadership of the Armed Forces of Ukraine," Zelensky said. "I appointed Colonel-General Syrsky as the Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces of Ukraine."
In a post on X, Zelensky earlier thanked General Valerii Zaluzhnyi for his two years of service as commander-in-chief and discussed possible replacements for the top military job. “The time for such a renewal is now," Zelensky said.
