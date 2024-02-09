Time in Yerevan: 11:07,   9 February 2024

Ukraine's Zelensky replaces top general Zalushnyi with Syrsky

Ukraine's Zelensky replaces top general Zalushnyi with Syrsky
YEREVAN, FEBRUARY 8, ARMENPRESS.  Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky on Thursday has appointed commander of the ground forces Oleksandr Syrsky as the country's new army chief.

"Starting today, a new management team will take over the leadership of the Armed Forces of Ukraine," Zelensky said. "I appointed Colonel-General Syrsky as the Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces of Ukraine."

In a post on X, Zelensky earlier thanked General Valerii Zaluzhnyi for his two years of service as commander-in-chief and discussed possible replacements for the top military job. “The time for such a renewal is now," Zelensky said.







youtube

All news    

Tomorrow  Tomorrow

Digital-Card---250x295.jpg (26 KB)

12.png (9 KB)

About agency

Address: Armenia, 22 Saryan Street, Yerevan, 0002, Armenpress
Tel.: +374 11 539818
E-mail: [email protected]