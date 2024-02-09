President Khachaturyan, Prime Minister Pashinyan attend celebration of Constitutional Court’s 28th anniversary
14:33, 9 February 2024
YEREVAN, FEBRUARY 9, ARMENPRESS. President of Armenia Vahagn Khachaturyan, Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan and other government officials attended on Friday an event marking the 28th anniversary of the establishment of the Constitutional Court.
Prime Minister Pashinyan and Chief Justice Arman Dilanyan delivered remarks at the event.
