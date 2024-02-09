Armenia’s Pashinyan congratulates new Georgian PM

YEREVAN, FEBRUARY 9, ARMENPRESS. Prime Minister of Armenia Nikol Pashinyan has congratulated the new Georgian Prime Minister Irakli Kobakhidze on assuming office.

“Congratulations to the newly appointed Prime Minister of Georgia Irakli Kobakhidze,” Pashinyan said in a post on X. “I expect the Armenian-Georgian strategic partnership, which is based on the common values, strong friendship and the idea of democracy, to strengthen further.”

The Georgian parliament on Thursday approved Irakli Kobakhidze, the former Chair of the ruling Georgian Dream party, as the Prime Minister of Georgia, following the resignation of PM Irakli Garibashvili.