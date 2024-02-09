Germany extradites fraud fugitive to Armenia
YEREVAN, FEBRUARY 9, ARMENPRESS. German authorities have approved an extradition request filed by the General Prosecution of Armenia and a fugitive suspected of embezzling over 28,000,000 drams has been handed over to Armenian authorities.
In a statement, the Armenian General Prosecution only released the initials of the fugitive M.M. The fugitive’s transfer to Yerevan was ensured by Armenian police officers.
