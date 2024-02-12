Prime Minister Pashinyan congratulates China’s Xi Jinping and Li Qiang on Spring Festival

YEREVAN, FEBRUARY 10, ARMENPRESS. Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan has congratulated Chinese President Xi Jinping and Premier Li Qiang on the Chinese New Year.

The letter addressed to President Xi Jinping, published by the Prime Minister's Office, reads as follows,

"On behalf of the Armenian people and myself, I send warm congratulations and best wishes to you and the friendly people of China on the occasion of the Chinese New Year, the Spring Festival. The Spring Festival is the most popular family holiday in China, coming from the depths of history, which is at the same time modern. May it bring health, new achievements and joy to all families. The Armenian-Chinese traditional friendly ties have a rich history and are characterized by mutual trust and great respect. The Armenian government attaches great importance to the Armenian-Chinese relations, considering the development of cooperation with the People's Republic of China in multi-faceted, including in regional initiatives among its foreign policy priorities. I sincerely hope that in the near future there will be an opportunity to further expand and deepen the collegial relations achieved during the previous years, including through the activation of high-level visits. Congratulating you again on this beautiful holiday, I wish you good health and well-being, and peace and prosperity to the friendly people of China."

The letter addressed to Premier Li Qiang reads as follows,

"On behalf of the Armenian government and myself, I warmly congratulate you and the friendly people of China on the occasion of the Chinese New Year, the Spring Festival. I wish that this beautiful holiday embodies the cherished dream of bringing the nationwide goals and aspirations of the friendly Chinese people to life. The Armenian-Chinese friendly relations, based on close traditional ties, mutual respect and trust, have steadily developed and strengthened since the establishment of diplomatic relations. Armenia is ready to make all efforts to further deepen them. Please accept, Your Excellency, my sincere wishes for prosperity, peace and harmony."