Time in Yerevan: 11:07,   12 February 2024

Armenian Foreign Ministry sends Spring Festival greetings to China

Armenian Foreign Ministry sends Spring Festival greetings to China

YEREVAN, FEBRUARY 10, ARMENPRESS. The Armenian Foreign Ministry has congratulated China on Spring Festival.  

“We extend our warm congratulations on the occasion of the Spring Festival & wish our Chinese friends & colleagues the best of success & well-being in the Year of Dragon,” the Armenian foreign ministry said on X.

 








youtube

All news    

Tomorrow  Tomorrow

Digital-Card---250x295.jpg (26 KB)

12.png (9 KB)

About agency

Address: Armenia, 22 Saryan Street, Yerevan, 0002, Armenpress
Tel.: +374 11 539818
E-mail: [email protected]