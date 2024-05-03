Post installed on the border is the cornerstone of Armenia's territorial integrity - Prime Minister

YEREVAN, APRIL 27, ARMENPRESS. Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan addressed the border delimitation process in the Tavush region during his speech at the Levon Kalantar State Drama Theater in Gavar.

The Prime Minister noted that these decisions were made to fix the territorial integrity of the Republic of Armenia.

"A citizen asked me why we are ceding our villages to Azerbaijan. This is a very important question. Now I do not want to say what I have already said at some political level, that there have never been such villages in Armenia, but I want to convey something of utmost importance. Why are we making these decisions? We are making them to fix the territorial integrity of Armenia," said Pashinyan.

The Prime Minister emphasized that the posts installed on the border of Armenia and Azerbaijan serve as the cornerstones of the territorial integrity of the Republic of Armenia.

"We make these decisions with the understanding that if one of the fundamental prerequisites of the state is its citizens, the second is the territory and its territorial integrity.

What does territorial integrity mean? Territorial integrity refers to the internationally recognized territory of a given country.

There may be a territory, but that might may not be internationally recognized," said the Prime Minister.