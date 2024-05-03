Ararat Mirzoyan congratulates Netherlands counterpart on National Day

YEREVAN, APRIL 27, ARMENPRESS. The Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Armenia, Ararat Mirzoyan, has congratulated his Netherlands counterpart, Hanke Bruins Slot, on the occasion of National Day, the King’s birthday.

‘’Sending best wishes to my counterpart Hanke Bruins Slot on Kings Day. Following our earlier discussions, looking forward to further enhancing our agenda with joint Armenia-Netherlands and Armenia-EU initiatives,’’ Ararat Mirzoyan said in a post on X.

With another post in X, the Armenian Foreign Ministry has also congratulated the Kingdom of Netherlands on its National Day.

“Congratulations and best wishes to government and people of Netherlands on National Day, King’s birthday.

Armenia values strong political dialogue and partnership with the Netherlands, based on shared democratic values and is committed to further deepen relations also through the EU,’’ reads the post.