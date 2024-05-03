India says it has increased defense exports 35 times in 10 years

YEREVAN, APRIL 29, ARMENPRESS. India has increased exports of arms and defense products by 35 times since the government of Prime Minister Narendra Modi came to power in 2014, India’s Defense Minister Rajnath Singh said at an election rally in Ahmedabad, NDTV reports.

“In 2014, we exported ₹ 600 crore ($72 million) defense items, but now the figure has crossed ₹ 21,000 crore (more than $2.5 billion), and I can say that it is going to increase," he said,” Singh is quoted as saying.

The minister said the Modi government is committed to ensuring that defense items, whether missiles and other weapons, bombs or tanks, should be made in India and by Indians.

"Today, we have achieved defense production worth more than ₹ 1 lakh crore ($12 billion)," he said.

India supplies defense products to 85 countries. New Delhi offers a wide range of weapons, including artillery, supersonic cruise missiles BrahMos, anti-aircraft missiles and Pinaka launchers, torpedoes, radars, trainers, armored vehicles, aircraft, including helicopters and fixed-wing aircraft, warships and patrol vessels, tanks, electronic warfare systems and other weapons of its own production.