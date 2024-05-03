Armenian Foreign Minister highly appreciated the meeting with Chairman of the Consultative Assembly of Qatar

YEREVAN, APRIL 29, ARMENPRESS. The Minister of Foreign Affairs of Armenia Ararat Mirzoyan highly appreciated the meeting with the Chairman of the Consultative Assembly of the State of Qatar Hassan bin Abdullah Al-Ghanim, the Minister of Foreign Affairs of Armenia made a note about this in his microblog on X.

According to the Armenian Foreign Minister, the economic and transport connection was emphasized during the meeting and the Qatari official was presented also "Crossroads of Peace" and efforts aimed at durable stability.

“Appreciated interesting conversation with Speaker of Shura Qatar Hassan bin Abdullah Al-Ghanim on Armenia- Qatar agenda, ties with Arab countries as well as regional issues. Emphasizing economic & transport connectivity, presented also "Crossroads of Peace" and efforts aimed at durable stability”, mentioned in Mirzoyan's post.