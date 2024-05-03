42 killed in Kenya after dam bursts in the wake of heavy flooding

YEREVAN, APRIL 29, ARMENPRESS. More than 40 people have been killed after the dam burst in Kenya’s Nakuru county, washing away houses and cutting off a road, with rescuers digging through debris to find survivors, France24 reports.

"Forty-two dead, it's a conservative estimate. There are still more in the mud, we are working on recovery," said Nakuru governor Susan Kihika.

Monday's dam collapse raises the total death toll over the March-May wet season to 120.

Flash floods have submerged roads and neighbourhoods, leading to the displacement of more than 130,000 people across 24,000 households, many of them in the capital Nairobi, according to government figures released on April 27.

Schools have been forced to remain shut following mid-term holidays, after the education ministry announced Monday that it would postpone their reopening by one week due to "ongoing heavy rains", the report adds.

The monsoons have also wreaked havoc in neighbouring Tanzania, where at least 155 people have been killed in flooding and landslides.

In Burundi, one of the world's poorest countries, around 96,000 people have been displaced by months of relentless rains, the United Nations and the government said earlier this month.

Uganda has also suffered heavy storms that have caused riverbanks to burst, with two deaths confirmed and several hundred villagers displaced.