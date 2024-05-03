Azerbaijan informs about the injury of a serviceman as a result of a mine explosion
YEREVAN, APRIL 29, ARMENPRESS. The Prosecutor General's Office of Azerbaijan informed about the injury of an Azerbaijani serviceman as a result of a mine explosion. Azerbaijani mass media report that the incident took place on the border with Armenia.
- 09:36 European Stocks - 02-05-24
- 09:34 US stocks up - 02-05-24
- 09:33 NYMEX: Precious Metals Prices - 02-05-24
- 09:31 Oil Prices - 02-05-24
- 05.02-20:45 Turkey halts trade with Israel, Israel's FM accuses Erdogan of violations
- 05.02-20:06 Turkey halts all trade with Israel - Bloomberg
- 05.02-20:02 Iran FM, envoy to Lebanon discuss Tehran-Beirut ties
- 05.02-18:55 Eurovision 2024: Armenia's Ladaniva holds second rehearsal
- 05.02-18:52 Armenian Foreign Minister, Ukrainian counterpart hold telephone conversation
- 05.02-18:27 Torture, mutilation cases reported amid Azerbaijan's September aggression against Nagorno-Karabakh-Armenian Ombudsperson
- 05.02-17:26 Central Bank of Armenia: exchange rates and prices of precious metals - 02-05-24
- 05.02-17:25 Asian Stocks - 02-05-24
- 05.02-17:09 FLYONE ARMENIA started operating flights on the route Yerevan-Nice-Yerevan
- 05.02-14:56 Macron reaffirms he doesn't rule out sending troops to Ukraine
- 05.02-12:34 Death toll jumps to at least 48 in southern China highway collapse
- 05.02-11:22 Large police presence at UCLA as protests continue at universities across the U.S.
- 05.02-10:52 Sixty-Six U.S. Representatives Urge Congressional Appropriators to Allocate $200 Million for Artsakh Genocide Victims
- 05.02-09:55 Road collapse kills dozens in southern China
- 05.02-08:53 European Stocks - 01-05-24
- 05.02-08:52 US stocks - 01-05-24
- 05.02-08:51 NYMEX: Precious Metals Prices Up - 01-05-24
- 05.02-08:49 Oil Prices Down - 01-05-24
- 05.02-00:10 Armenia should ensure its security based on legitimacy - PM
- 05.01-23:10 Clear agreement established on sequence of border delimitation steps -Pashinyan
- 05.01-22:19 Greece welcomes border delimitation agreement between Armenia and Azerbaijan
16:33, 04.29.2024
2572 views Blinken, Turkish FM meet in Riyadh amid Gaza efforts
15:28, 04.26.2024
2284 views Armenia and Italy discuss military cooperation
18:19, 04.26.2024
2085 views 28 border posts installed on Armenia-Azerbaijan border
20:56, 04.26.2024
1912 views Danish delegation joins the EU observation mission in Armenia
18:50, 04.26.2024
1904 views Armenia received the Azerbaijani side proposals regarding the draft peace treaty