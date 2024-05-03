35 border posts installed on Armenia-Azerbaijan border
18:07, 29 April 2024
YEREVAN, APRIL 29, ARMENPRESS. On the basis of geodetic measurements on the border of the Republic of Armenia and the Republic of Azerbaijan, within the framework of coordinate adjustment works, as of April 29, 2024, more than half of the planned works have been carried out: 35 border posts have been installed, the Armenian Government said.
The work of the expert groups of the two countries continues.
Print | Հայերեն | На русском | En Français | باللغة العربية | Español | ქარ | 中文 | AMP Version