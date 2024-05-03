Five in hospital after London sword attack

YEREVAN, APRIL 30, ARMENPRESS. Several people, including two police officers, have been attacked by a man with a sword in east London, BBC reports.

Five people have been taken to hospital, the ambulance service says.

Police say they were called to reports of a vehicle driven into a house at Hainault shortly before 07:00 BST. The suspect went on to attack "other members of the public and two officers."

A 36-year-old man is in custody and police say the incident is not terror-related.

According to the report, Transport for London (TfL) said earlier that Hainault Tube station had been closed, some roads were cordoned off and buses were being diverted.