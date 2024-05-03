Prime Minister receives the Director-Generalof EU Neighborhood and Enlargement Negotiations

YEREVAN, APRIL 30, ARMENPRESS. Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan received the delegation led by the European Commission's Director-General for Neighborhood and Enlargement Negotiations, Gert-Jan Koopman.

According to the readout issued by the Prime Minister's office, the Prime Minister welcomed Mr. Koopman's visit to Armenia and emphasized the importance of continuous development of Armenia-European Union relations. In this regard, Nikol Pashinyan considered the Armenia-EU-US high-level meeting held in Brussels on April 5 as key and emphasized the need for effective implementation of the agreements reached. The Prime Minister expressed confidence that Mr. Koopman's visit will contribute to the formation of the program of measures and agenda and its further promotion.

Gert-Jan Koopman noted that the European Commission is ready to contribute to the implementation of the priorities of the Armenian government in close cooperation in order to strengthen the resilience of our country and economic growth. The European Commission's Director-General of Neighborhood and Enlargement Negotiations expressed confidence that Armenia-EU relations will continue to develop and expand dynamically.

The interlocutors discussed a wide range of issues related to Armenia-EU cooperation.