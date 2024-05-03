Armenian authorities's actions aimed at establishing stable peace in the region: Armenian President

YEREVAN, APRIL 30, ARMENPRESS. President of Armenia Vahagn Khachaturyan touched upon the process of delimiting the border between Armenia and Azerbaijan in the Tavush region, assuring that the actions of the Armenian government are aimed at the present, future and sustainable peace in the region.

Vahagn Khachaturyan touched upon the topic in an interview with Armenpress and the Shant TV channel.

“The processes taking place in Tavush, near the villages of Voskepar, Baghanis, Kirants and Berkaber, are primarily aimed at clarifying the borders between Armenia and Azerbaijan. Finally, we must realize that if there is a state, then it must have borders, and the future of this state will depend on how well the boundaries with its neighbors are clarified. It is not necessary to wait and neutralize this danger when it actually already exists, but when it is not, it is in a passive state,” the president said, adding that today’s steps are aimed at solving this problem.

Khachaturyan noted that in many cases the authorities cannot present the details of the negotiation process to residents of villages located in the delimitation zone, since this could interfere with the final decision.

“But I assure that we are much more interested and responsible for the events taking place. And the most important thing for us is to ensure the safety of the people who live in these villages,” President Khachaturyan emphasized.

He further expressed his view as a citizen of the Republic of Armenia, regarding the government's actions as courageous.

“Unfortunately, we used to leave problems for the future and even publicly stated this several times. When it came to the unresolved Nagorno-Karabakh problem, there was a well-known thesis we can live like this for another 100 years. We saw that it is impossible to live like that for 100 years, because times and situations change, and what can be done today, we cannot do tomorrow. It is necessary to be able to eliminate threats in a timely manner. Now the time has come, and we will go in this direction,” the President emphasized, welcoming the government’s activities.

Vahagn Khachaturyan called on the citizens of Armenia to trust the actions of the authorities and not to succumb to provocations, which in many cases designed to manipulate emotions without basis in reality.