Yerevan ready to contribute to the cessation of military operations in the Gaza Strip

YEREVAN, 30 APRIL, ARMENPRESS. In an interview with Al-Jazeera, the Armenian Minister of Foreign Affairs, Ararat Mirzoyan, addressed the ongoing conflict in the Gaza Strip, emphasizing Armenia's firm stance against the targeting of civilian populations.

“We are strongly against targeting civilians, we have faced a similar situation in Nagorno-Karabakh when more than 100.000 Armenians had to flee their ancestral homeland to save the lives of their family members, so we stand strongly against targeting the civilian population. Just recently we sent some humanitarian assistance to help to ease the situation and the suffering of the people who found themselves in the similar situation. But in general, we have always supported a peaceful resolution of the conflict, but also the two-state solution for the long-standing conflict and the Palestinian issue. Besides that, we are ready to preserve the cultural and spiritual heritage, particularly when it comes to the written heritage we have a famous and world-known depositary for the manuscripts so we can temporarily host the manuscripts, if there is a need, from the conflict zone, preserve them and then return when everything is settled,’’the Foreign Minister said.

When asked about Yerevan's approach to stopping the ongoing conflict and making some proposals for it , the Armenian Minister of Foreign Affairs said: “We are lobbying for a peaceful settlement and the end of hostilities, and if official Yerevan can be of help in this context we are more than ready.”