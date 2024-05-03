IAEA chief Grossi to visit Iran
19:38, 30 April 2024
YEREVAN, 30 APRIL, ARMENPRESS. International Atomic Energy Agency chief Rafael Grossi is scheduled to visit Iran to take part in a nuclear conference from May 6-8 and meet Iranian officials, Iran's Mehr news agency said.
"Grossi will meet Iranian officials in Tehran before participating in the International Conference of Nuclear Sciences and Technologies held in Isfahan," the agency reported.
