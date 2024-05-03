Prime Minister’s Labor Day address

YEREVAN, MAY 1, ARMENPRESS. Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan issued a statement on International Workers' Day, also referred to as Labor Day.

Below is the full statement as released by the Prime Minister’s Office:

"Dear people, dear citizens of the Republic of Armenia,

Today we celebrate International Labor and Workers' Solidarity Day.

This is a significant day because everything we see in our environment, everything we interact with is necessarily the result or consequence of work done or not done by someone. The work done and not done, the success and the non-success, is what has made each of us what we are.

Work, along with the perception of it and working conditions, has shaped the modern world. Over the past century, there have been significant changes in the perception of work, and it continues to evolve rapidly.

In the past, work was often seen as a constraint on human freedom, but today, the prevailing perception is that work should lead to individual freedom, well-being, and happiness. In the contemporary world, finding fulfillment in one's work and deriving joy from it are crucial elements of happiness. Prosperity in today's society is unattainable without work, and the income earned through labor should afford individuals the freedom to live life fully, including the ability to travel extensively.

These are indeed ideals, but in many cases, they are already achievable, particularly when work is grounded in advanced qualifications, which are acquired through education. Education, as we understand, is not solely a pursuit of childhood and youth but also a lifelong task,

Nevertheless, there exists a glaring disparity between this ideal and reality, as thousands of individuals in the Republic of Armenia currently live in poverty. Among them are both employed individuals and the unemployed.

However, I remain convinced that poverty can only be alleviated through the combination of work, education, and skill enhancement. Regrettably, this formula may not be realistically applicable to individuals from the older generation, given their social circumstances.

But the government's efforts are aimed at creating opportunities for training, improving qualifications and motivation for representatives of the middle generation.

In the long term, the key to overcoming poverty lies in comprehensive educational reform across all levels, including preschool, general, vocational, higher, and postgraduate education. Such reforms aim to empower individuals by unlocking their talents, enabling them to pursue work they love, and providing opportunities for happiness, freedom, and prosperous living.

It can certainly be argued that the primary reason why individuals experience poverty today is either due to the lack of access to education, insufficient quality of education received, or the absence of ongoing education throughout their lives.

I firmly believe that every individual possesses talent, and with proper education, these talents can be nurtured, allowing individuals to pursue their well-being through meaningful work. However, for those who are unable to work or have limited capacity, the situation differs significantly, although what has been said to our fellow citizens in the latter group may have some bearing. When it comes to labor rights, the most important solution to this problem lies not only in adequate laws and regulations, but also in a caring and informed relationship between employers and employees.

Dear people, dear citizens of the Republic of Armenia,

I extend my congratulations to all of us on the occasion of the International Labor and Workers' Solidarity Day. Once again, I want to express my gratitude, especially to our citizens and residents who work diligently, produce results, and fulfill their tax obligations as required by law. Our state is built on your hard work, and your efforts deserve sincere appreciation and recognition.

Glory to the martyrs and long live the Republic of Armenia."