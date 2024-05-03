YEREVAN, MAY 1, ARMENPRESS. There are closed roads in Armenia. In the Aragatsotn region, the roads leading from the Amberd intersection to Kari Lake are closed, reported the Rescue Service of the Ministry of Internal Affairs of the Republic of Armenia.

A partial collapse occurred on the pedestrian part of the bridge near the village of Getapnya, Ararat region, as a result of which traffic on the bridge was stopped.

Stepantsminda-Lars highway is open for all types of vehicles, based on information from the Georgia Ministry of Internal Affairs and the Crisis Management and Center of the Russian Ministry of Internal Affairs of North Ossetia.