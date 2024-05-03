Armenian Defense Ministry refutes rumors about handover of two positions in Koti
19:37, 1 May 2024
YEREVAN, MAY 1, ARMENPRESS. The information circulating in the media about the handover of two positions in Koti village does not correspond to reality, Armenian Defense Ministry Press Secretary Aram Torosyan said on social media.
"Publications with the caption "two positions in Koti village have been surrendered" are circulating in the press. The Ministry of Defense clarifies that the circulating information does not correspond to reality.
