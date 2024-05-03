Armenia should ensure its security based on legitimacy - PM

YEREVAN, MAY 2, ARMENPRESS. Armenia should ensure its security on the basis of legitimacy, on the basis of legitimate expectations and legitimate demands, Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan said in an interview with the Public TV, stressing that he had repeatedly stated that Armenia should rely on itself for security and all other matters.



“This is a geopolitical pre-text and a context where, in broad daylight and several times, structures and countries with security obligations towards us have failed to fulfill those obligations. I do not want to discuss reasons and justifications at this moment; there could be various justifications. I don't even want to present this as an accusation; I state it as a fact, and we must deal with this fact.