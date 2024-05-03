Macron reaffirms he doesn't rule out sending troops to Ukraine

YEREVAN, MAY 2, ARMENPRESS. French President Emmanuel Macron, in an interview with the Economist, reaffirmed he did not rule out sending troops to Ukraine, saying the issue would "legitimately" arise if Russia broke through Ukrainian front lines and Kyiv made such a request, Barron's reports.

"I'm not ruling anything out, because we are facing someone who is not ruling anything out," said Macron when asked if he stood by comments earlier this year not excluding the sending of Western troops that sent shockwaves around Europe.