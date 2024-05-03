Time in Yerevan: 11:07,   3 May 2024

FLYONE ARMENIA started operating flights on the route Yerevan-Nice-Yerevan

FLYONE ARMENIA started operating flights on the route Yerevan-Nice-Yerevan

YEREVAN, MAY 2, ARMENPRESS. From 2 May 2023 FLYONE ARMENIA started operating flights on the route Yerevan-Nice- Yerevan,  “Armenia” International Airports” CJSC said, noting that flights will be operated two times a week: every Thursday and Sunday.









youtube

AIM banner Website Ad Banner.jpg (235 KB)

All news    

Tomorrow  Tomorrow

Digital-Card---250x295.jpg (26 KB)

12.png (9 KB)

About agency

Address: Armenia, 22 Saryan Street, Yerevan, 0002, Armenpress
Tel.: +374 11 539818
E-mail: contact@armenpress.am