Torture, mutilation cases reported amid Azerbaijan's September aggression against Nagorno-Karabakh-Armenian Ombudsperson

YEREVAN, MAY 2, ARMENPRESS. During the Azerbaijani aggression against Nagorno-Karabakh in September 2023, there were cases of torture, mutilation of bodies, and targeting of civilian objects. Armenian Human Rights Defender Anahit Manasyan stated this during the presentation of the annual report on the activities of the Human Rights Defender in 2023 at the National Assembly.

Anahit Manasyan noted that from the very beginning of the forced deportation from Nagorno-Karabakh, she visited registration centers in Syunik and Vayk. As a result of interviews with more than 350 people conducted by the staff of the Human Rights Defender, an extraordinary public report was published.

"Cases of torture, mutilation of bodies, and targeting of civilian objects were documented there, I mean, during the September events, as well as various problems related to human rights resulting from the blockade of the Lachin Corridor prior to that," said Manasyan.

She considers the greatest achievement related to this to be the fact that, for the first time, such a report from the Human Rights Defender of Armenia was referenced in the observations presented by the Council of Europe Commissioner for Human Rights, Dunya Mijatovic.